Trick or treat safely this Halloween

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As Halloween approaches, people are likely to be out celebrating the holiday in different ways.

If you are taking your kids out trick-or-treating this weekend, there are some things you should know to keep them safe.

Brendyn Medina, community relations specialist with the Rapid City Police Department, says that you should walk with younger kids as they collect candy, but if they’re older, they might be okay on their own as long as you establish some safety protocols.

“Those safe practices for all trick-or-treaters include making sure that we properly use crosswalks, look both ways for traffic, add some high visibility elements to costumes such as reflectors, and it’s always advisable to carry a flashlight after dark,” said Medina.

Medina went on to say that while the Rapid City area has never seen an issue with drugs or other dangerous items being distributed to kids in their candy, it’s always good to go through all the candy when you get home.

For older adults who will be celebrating this weekend, if you’re drinking and driving, it could land you in jail, or worse.

”We will have officers out and about on the lookout for signs of impaired driving. If you are exhibiting those signs of being impaired while operating a motor vehicle, you will be stopped. We will go through it and make sure that you are able to safely operate a motor vehicle. If we deem that you’re not, you will be arrested, you’ll be taken to jail, and you will be booked in with a DUI,” Medina continued.

Motorists are also reminded that when they’re out and about this weekend and on Halloween they should be aware of their surroundings, go slowly through residential areas, and be vigilant for trick-or-treaters.

