South Dakota EMS conference offers 16.5 hours of training

South Dakota EMS conference offers 16.5 hours of training
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Every two years, paramedics require 60 hours of educational training. Advanced EMTs need 40 hours, and EMS and EMTs need 20 hours.

Friday, the 48th annual South Dakota Emergency Medical Services Conference had approximately 400 in-person and virtual attendees, offering 16.5 hours of training.

In the Black Hills, about 90% of the ambulance staff are volunteers. This conference not only provides education on new techniques, physical training, and technological devices but also focuses on inspiring younger generations to become certified and join these critical services.

“I’m going to be talking to them about how we can reach out to our communities. What do we need to do? Do we need to host events? Do we need to try to get our own District Seven EMT class up and running? The state does offer free courses, which is awesome, but the biggest thing is people just say, ‘I don’t have the time.’”

The Black Hills are home to more than 250,000 people, and the EMS and EMTs work together as a team. In this collaborative effort, different services support each other, and if one service is unavailable in a specific town, neighboring communities are paged to provide help.

“We cover each other’s back. We support each other in getting the appropriate coverage to our people as quickly as we can.”

The conference continues through Sunday afternoon but is not open to the public.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bus carrying Stevens High School football team crashes on the interstate
Slick road contributes to deadly crash near Custer
Nick Tilsen faces charges that he threatened a police officer.
NDN Collective CEO pleads not guilty to assaulting officer
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Final arguments were heard in Federal Court Friday for a kidnapping and sexual assault case...
Man sentenced after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute

Latest News

Halloween is a great time to do spooky things, eat lots of candy and have fun. But safety...
Trick or treat safely this Halloween
Murder suspects pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder
Gunn murder suspects plead not guilty during arraingment
Local dentist offers free services to Veterans
Local dentist provides free check-up for Veterans
Keep children safe and warm in cars this winter
Monument was filled with the sound of music this afternoon as students from across the state...
The Monument fills with the sound of music as Rapid City hosts the All-State chorus and orchestra concert