Gunn murder suspects plead not guilty during arraingment

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The two suspects in a murder that took place on Sept. 15, had their arraignment hearing Friday morning.

Jacob Jumping Eagle and Craig Returns From Scout pleaded not guilty to the murder of Glennard Gunn. Gunn’s body was found in an alley behind the 100 block of East Boulevard North on Sept. 16.

The two are being charged with pre-meditated murder in the first degree. If found guilty, the two could face a minimum of life in prison and the death penalty is still on the table.

