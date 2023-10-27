You can never have too many books, so get some for free!

Everybody’s Bookstore is giving away books every Friday as part of their Free Box of Books Fridays.
The boxes are boxed together by genre and then tapped shut to add an element of surprise to the...
The boxes are boxed together by genre and then tapped shut to add an element of surprise to the customer who takes the box home.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Reading has several benefits for the mind and body. The activity can help you relax and reduce stress while improving concentration and memory.

Now if you’re looking to spend the money and not like what you pick, how does a free box of books sound?

Everybody’s Bookstore has more than 40,000 new and used books lining their shelves.

When owner Jessie Polenz realized the store had more books than space, she started looking for a way to rehome them.

Enter Free Box of Books Fridays.

With different genres per box, people can take home however many boxes they want; the twist is people can’t look at the books before making a choice.

“It’s just a really interesting fun thing that they can come get any amount of strange books, if you want three boxes, we say go for it, take them. I’ve had people waiting in the parking lot when I show up and they pile in and look at the boxes first,” added Polenz.

Boxes are given on a first come basis but if you can’t make it out to the bookstore on Friday, give the store a call at 605-341-3224 and they’ll hold a box for you.

Everybody’s Bookstore is open Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 3321 West Main Street in Rapid City.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bus carrying Stevens High School football team crashes on the interstate
Slick road contributes to deadly crash near Custer
Nick Tilsen faces charges that he threatened a police officer.
NDN Collective CEO pleads not guilty to assaulting officer
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Final arguments were heard in Federal Court Friday for a kidnapping and sexual assault case...
Man sentenced after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute

Latest News

For 45 years WAVI has been working to create a community free of domestic and sexual abuse,...
As domestic violence awareness month coming to an end, WAVI educates us about the topic
Chef MJ Adams: NYC taught, Black Hills cooking. She shares what is inside of her cookbook, 'The...
Culinarian MJ Adams: culinary legacy from plate to cookbook
The Monument will host the United States Tumbling and Trampoline National Championship in June,...
A national gymnastics tournament makes its way to Rapid City
Employees from Pioneer Bank and Trust hand over their donations during the annual Get the Pack...
Get the Pack Back: Local business help United Way of the Black Hills reach fundraising goal