When it comes to holiday travel, planning ahead could save you money

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA)- In an article from NerdWallet, more than 130 million Americans are expected to hit the roads or fly the skies this holiday season.

According to Rhonda Schwartz, the district director for Triple-A South Dakota, If you are planning on flying out of Rapid City, the best time to book that ticket is now. “Holiday travel in and out of Rapid City just tends to be very heavy,” she states.

According to Schwartz, “Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays are typically our cheaper days to travel in and out of Rapid City, but you know, during the holiday season the planes are full.” Schwarts also says to pay attention to the days holidays fall on, as it could lead to peak days and more expensive flights. “Christmas is on Monday this year, so the Friday before would definitely be one of those high travel days. It’s going to be Tuesday, the day after Christmas, which is also going to be a high travel day.”

Schwarts added that more Americans are actually using travel agents, especially when there is a chance of lost luggage, a flight delay or cancellation, or even inclement weather, stating, “If you’re going to get stuck, it’s best you use a travel agent. You’ll never know when that’s going to happen, but the travel agent has your back, and when you’re stuck in an airport, you have somebody to call, whether you’re booking online or not, so it’s always nice to have someone in your corner.”

Schwarts also added that having the app for whatever airline you plan on traveling with will help you stay up-to-date on the latest information.

