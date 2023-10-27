Special edition of the Hike, Thursday October 26

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Scotties of Philip survive and advance Thursday night with a 46-15 win over Chester. With the win, and an upset in the 2-seed vs. 7-seed matchup, Philip hosts Deubrook next Friday in the 9A state semifinals. Wall’s season came to a close on Thursday. The Eagles fell 28-7 to 4th-seeded Hamlin. Hamlin plays at No. 1 Parkston next Friday.

Hot Springs and Rapid City Christian both won in their respective games. The Bison and Comets will play each other in the coming week. The winner of that matchup will be headed to Vermillion to play in the DakotaDome.

Next week the Hike will return to Friday, November 3.

