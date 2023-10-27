Special edition of the Hike, Thursday October 26

Philip moves on to 9A semifinals with win over Chester
Special edition of the Hike, Thursday October 26
Special edition of the Hike, Thursday October 26
By Vic Quick and Andrew Lind
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:21 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Scotties of Philip survive and advance Thursday night with a 46-15 win over Chester. With the win, and an upset in the 2-seed vs. 7-seed matchup, Philip hosts Deubrook next Friday in the 9A state semifinals. Wall’s season came to a close on Thursday. The Eagles fell 28-7 to 4th-seeded Hamlin. Hamlin plays at No. 1 Parkston next Friday.

Hot Springs and Rapid City Christian both won in their respective games. The Bison and Comets will play each other in the coming week. The winner of that matchup will be headed to Vermillion to play in the DakotaDome.

Next week the Hike will return to Friday, November 3.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bus carrying Stevens High School football team crashes on the interstate
Slick road contributes to deadly crash near Custer
Nick Tilsen faces charges that he threatened a police officer.
NDN Collective CEO pleads not guilty to assaulting officer
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Final arguments were heard in Federal Court Friday for a kidnapping and sexual assault case...
Man sentenced after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute

Latest News

The Monument will host the United States Tumbling and Trampoline National Championship in June,...
A national gymnastics tournament makes its way to Rapid City
Special edition of the Hike, Thursday October 26
Special edition of the Hike, Thursday October 26
SD Mines volleyball wins last 6 of 7 matches
SD Mines volleyball wins last 6 of 7 matches
10-26 mines live
Live interview with SD Mines women’s basketball head coach Jeri Owsley