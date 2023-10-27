SD Mines volleyball wins last 6 of 7 matches

Hardrockers sweep Colorado Springs
SD Mines volleyball wins last 6 of 7 matches
SD Mines volleyball wins last 6 of 7 matches
By Vic Quick
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 12:51 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Mines volleyball took down Colorado Springs in straight sets Thursday night. The Hardrockers improve to 14-7 on the season, 7-3 in conference play. Alessandra Meoni led Mines with 13 kills. Kiley Metzger added 29 assists and Hannah Benes recorded 11 digs.

The Hardrockers return to play at 1 p.m. Saturday against Fort Lewis.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bus carrying Stevens High School football team crashes on the interstate
Slick road contributes to deadly crash near Custer
Nick Tilsen faces charges that he threatened a police officer.
NDN Collective CEO pleads not guilty to assaulting officer
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Final arguments were heard in Federal Court Friday for a kidnapping and sexual assault case...
Man sentenced after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute

Latest News

The Monument will host the United States Tumbling and Trampoline National Championship in June,...
A national gymnastics tournament makes its way to Rapid City
Special edition of the Hike, Thursday October 26
Special edition of the Hike, Thursday October 26
Special edition of the Hike, Thursday October 26
Special edition of the Hike, Thursday October 26
10-26 mines live
Live interview with SD Mines women’s basketball head coach Jeri Owsley