SD Mines volleyball wins last 6 of 7 matches
Hardrockers sweep Colorado Springs
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 12:51 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Mines volleyball took down Colorado Springs in straight sets Thursday night. The Hardrockers improve to 14-7 on the season, 7-3 in conference play. Alessandra Meoni led Mines with 13 kills. Kiley Metzger added 29 assists and Hannah Benes recorded 11 digs.
The Hardrockers return to play at 1 p.m. Saturday against Fort Lewis.
