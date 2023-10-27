A national gymnastics tournament makes its way to Rapid City

Rapid City recruits a major national gymnastics tournament for 2025.
By Madison Newman
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A national gymnastic tournament will be making its way to Rapid City in 2025.

The United States Tumbling and Trampoline National Championships will be held in the city, with more than 300 athletes expected to attend. The tournament is estimated to have an economic impact of more than $1 million, according to Domico Rodriquez with the Rapid City Sports Commission.

Rodriguez added that hosting this event will open the door for Rapid City to host other gymnastic and national-caliber events.

