In the Kitchen with Eric Gardner - Easy Pumpkin Shrimp Curry

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here is a quick and easy curry that is kind of a nice surprise for a Fall meal.

Heat some olive oil in a skillet. Add 1 chopped onion and 1 tablespoon of curry powder. Sauté until onion is tender.

Add 1 can pumpkin puree; stir to combine. Then add 1 chopped red bell pepper and 1 cup of sugar snap peas. Add 1 pound of shrimp. Cook until shrimp is pink and curled.

Combine 1 can of coconut milk with 1 cup of vegetable broth. Add to the shrimp mixture; cover and let simmer for 5 minutes.

Serve with rice. You can add the rice into the mixture, if you like.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.