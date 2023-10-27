Gen Z and Gen X are moving on up to northern states

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Black Hills region is known as a demographic hot spot for retirees, but there is a noticeable trend as Generations Z and X are increasingly relocating to the northeastern and rural areas of the U.S.

According to todayshomeowners.com, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, Arizona, and South Carolina have experienced the highest population growth. These states are favored by most generations, but that’s not true for Gen Z, who tend to prefer living in Northern regions.

“One thing I love about the area, and I think that younger people do as well, is that there are so many activities that you can do, from exploring our state or national federal parks or going hiking, all the way down to festivals, arts concerts. There’s always something happening in the area and a little bit of something for everyone,” said Taylor Davis, senior director of Community Development and Partnerships at Elevate Rapid City.

Data also shows that approximately 2,000 Gen Z and about 600 Gen X individuals have moved to South Dakota, while other generations have not.

“We have a lower cost of living than the national average, and we have big town amenities, but a small town feel. You’re not going to get stuck in traffic; you’re not going to be spending $20 for a latte. We have everything that you need and everything you want without all of the hustle and bustle of a bigger city,” said Davis.

Davis says that younger people seem to be relocating to states with education and career opportunities, while older generations prefer areas with lower income taxes and warmer climates.

