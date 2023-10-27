Culinarian MJ Adams: culinary legacy from plate to cookbook

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - MJ Adams, a culinarian, former restaurant owner, and cookbook author. Chef MJ Adams worked alongside many chefs in New York City, which she says is the place to be to learn about food, then moved to Rapid City in the late 1990s.

Adams opened a bakery when she first moved back, but after being open for business for six months her business was burnt in a fire that took a half-block of downtown Rapid City. Adams was determined to open a restaurant in Rapid City, she called it the ‘The Corn Exchange.’ She used an oven found in Newell for 15 years at her restaurant. She says around the 10th year she knew she wanted to author a cookbook.

In 2013, Adams closed her kitchen for good at The Corn Exchange and she wanted to make her dream a reality and put her recipes in a book. As Adams’s cookbook writing story would go, it got started then put aside, and then the writing began again, only to be side-tracked by something else. In December 2019 her cookbook The Corn Exchange Cookbook: From the Big Apple to the Black Hills would be self-published.

“I wanted my customers to understand my culinary journey and leave a little piece of history or maybe it was a legacy,” says Adams.

You can get your hands on The Corn Exchange Cookbook by entering the KOTA Territory contest. Entries for the giveaway close on Nov. 1 at 1 p.m. Mountain Time.

To learn more about Chef MJ Adams check out the interview from Good Morning KOTA Territory above.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.