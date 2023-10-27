Cold air sticks around for the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Saturday will be cloudy to begin the day with a few snow showers possible into the middle of the day. By time we get to the afternoon and evening hours, skies will be clearing up a bit. Highs will only be in the 20s for much of the area.

Scattered clouds will pass through the region on Sunday. A few snow showers could be possible for northwest South Dakota, southeast Montana, northeast Wyoming and the northern Black Hills. Highs will be in the 30s for many. Sunday could get a little windy at times with gusts to 40 mph or higher possible. A dusting at best will be possible in terms of snowfall on Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures are not as cold early next week with highs in the 40s on Monday. Halloween will be in the 30s and 40s. Both days are mostly sunny.

It gets warmer for the second half of next week with highs in the 50s Wednesday through Friday and likely into the following weekend.

