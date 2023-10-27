Bus carrying Stevens High School football team crashes on the interstate

A bus full of Steven’s High School football players got into an accident on Interstate 90 on Thursday.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A bus full of Steven’s High School football players got into an accident on Interstate 90 near Wall on Thursday.

While on their way to a playoff game in Sioux Falls the bus lost traction when it was trying to avoid a collision with a semi-truck that was blocking the interstate. Unfortunately, a collision was unavoidable, but damage to the truck and the bus was limited to the exterior of both vehicles.

Thankfully, none of the players or the driver were injured in the crash and they were able to return to school later in the day.

For the safety of the players, their game has been postponed to Friday evening.

