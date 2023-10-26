Students embrace cultural heritage though ‘Keeping the Promise’ podcast

Maȟpíya Lúta welcomes a new podcast aimed at teaching the Lakota language.
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In the world of podcasts, learning to stand out with a topic is hard, but students attending Red Cloud Indian School, found a way to incorporate their cultural heritage into a podcast.

The name of a podcast gives listeners their first glimpse at what they are getting ready to listen to, and for students at the Red Cloud Indian School (Maȟpíya Lúta High School), creating the Wόiwahoye Gluόtkuᶇzapi (Keeping the Promise) podcast is their way of keeping the promise to their people of keeping their language alive.

“We’re keeping our ancestors alive just by speaking the language, and like I know, that’s not really broad to people, but it’s just in how we carry ourselves and how we speak,” expressed Maȟpíya Lúta High School senior student April Knight. “Just kind of the podcast name Wόiwahoye Gluόtkuᶇzapi, ‘We’re keeping the promise’.”

With the accessibility of a podcast like this made very easy with the press of a button, it’s no wonder the students at Red Cloud are excited to make one they can resonate with.

“Now that I see a lot of people are listening to it and a lot of people are excited, it makes them want to learn the language and stuff like that. I think it’s really awesome, but it’s crazy that somehow I’m the one representing this,” expressed Maȟpíya Lúta High School senior student Esperanza Mendoza Rema.

Amanda Carlow, one of the teachers who helped create the podcast, explains that having the kids step up for an important role is crucial for the revitalization of the Lakota language.

“For Lakota language speakers, we’re losing a lot of fluent speakers, and the rate at which we’re creating new speakers isn’t the same; we’re losing them faster than we’re creating speakers, and so for our students to really be engaged, it helps us to create speakers, but also with them creating resources, they’re kind of inspiring their peers to want to learn as well,” explained Maȟpíya Lúta High School Adult Lakota Language Instruction director Amanda Carlow.

The students know the responsibility they have on their shoulders.

“We are the youth, so then it’s up to us to also understand that there is a part we have to take in revitalizing our language and to be able to understand that we’re going to have to take it from here,” expressed Maȟpíya Lúta High School senior student Julia Hughes.

If you are interested in listening to the Wόiwahoye Gluόtkuᶇzapi (Keeping the Promise) podcast, you can head to their Apple Podcast page by clicking the hyperlink.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bus carrying Stevens High School football team crashes on the interstate
Slick road contributes to deadly crash near Custer
Nick Tilsen faces charges that he threatened a police officer.
NDN Collective CEO pleads not guilty to assaulting officer
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Final arguments were heard in Federal Court Friday for a kidnapping and sexual assault case...
Man sentenced after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute

Latest News

For 45 years WAVI has been working to create a community free of domestic and sexual abuse,...
As domestic violence awareness month coming to an end, WAVI educates us about the topic
The boxes are boxed together by genre and then tapped shut to add an element of surprise to the...
You can never have too many books, so get some for free!
Chef MJ Adams: NYC taught, Black Hills cooking. She shares what is inside of her cookbook, 'The...
Culinarian MJ Adams: culinary legacy from plate to cookbook
The Monument will host the United States Tumbling and Trampoline National Championship in June,...
A national gymnastics tournament makes its way to Rapid City
Employees from Pioneer Bank and Trust hand over their donations during the annual Get the Pack...
Get the Pack Back: Local business help United Way of the Black Hills reach fundraising goal