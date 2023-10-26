Slick road contributes to deadly crash near Custer

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 66-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening east of Custer.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of his family.

The crash happened at about 5 p.m. on US Highway 16A, 10 miles east of town.

According to a release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a sport utility vehicle driven by a 16-year-old male slid on the slick road while in a curve, entering the oncoming lane and hitting the driver’s side of a car coming from the other direction. The car then went into a ditch, coming to rest against a tree.

The SUV driver, as well as a 64-year-old woman who was a passenger in the car, had minor injuries.

