KOTA Cares: VFW Post 1273 offers veterans a safe space

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - According to the U.S. Department of Labor, every year nearly 200,000 men and women transition out of active-duty service and return to civilian life.

On this week’s KOTA Cares, we share how the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1273 in Rapid City works to support veterans in their everyday lives.

The transition into civilian life can be difficult for some veterans. Many face a struggle in reconnecting with family and friends or finding employment.

For the past 91 years, the VFW Post 1273 has been a safe place where veterans both young and old can come to, whether it be during a crisis or just to hang out and enjoy a meal.

“Nobody understands a veteran better than another veteran, what we’ve gone through,” said Kat Pyka, quartermaster and adjutant for VFW Post 1273. So, it’s a level of understanding and we want to support our community, support our local veterans as best we can.”

To assist with that mission, members of the VFW Post 1273 are seeking donations for their annual Boots on the Ground event on October 29.

People can donate clothing such as coats, boots, socks, and undergarments. The VFW will also accept hygiene products.

Pyka added “Every little bit helps and if it wasn’t for the generosity of people donating items, we wouldn’t be able to hold this event. Sometimes it’s easier for veterans to ask other veterans for the assistance they need, than going to non-veterans organizations for help.”

Donations to the event will be accepted until Saturday, October 28. Items can be dropped off at VFW Post 1273 located at 420 Main Street, Rapid City, SD, 57701.

The VFW Post 1273 is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

VFW Post 1273 is open to the public. The restaurant and canteen are one of the ways that the non-profit is funded along with community donations.

To donate to Veterans of Foreign Wars, click here.

Donations can also be mailed to the address listed above.

