Elevate policy summit revisits a perennial problem, child care

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Elevate Rapid City policy summit brought child care shortages back to center stage. Families continue to have a difficult time finding child care.

On one hand, parents are grappling with the difficult decision of whether to continue working or to stay at home to care for their children due to the lack of reliable childcare options. On the other hand, businesses are contending with a shrinking workforce.

Kuna Tavalin, senior advisor for the U.S. Chamber Foundation, talked at the summit about the overall national data on childcare trends and how businesses can play a role in addressing childcare challenges. While no direct solutions were given by the presenter, one local company is looking to find new solutions for childcare.

“You know, childcare is vital community infrastructure; if you do not have childcare, just like if you don’t have bridges or roads, it’s really hard for your community to move forward.,” Callie Tysdal, communications director at the John T. Vucurevich Foundation, said. “We know that 74% of all children have all of their parents in the workforce, and if they do not have childcare, they can’t go to work.”

Tysdal added that Rapid City does a great job of banding together on community solutions and that the John T. Vucurevich Foundation has a lot of initiatives coming up in the community “to improve childcare access for low-income families that are struggling to find care while supporting providers who are also struggling to maintain their workforce.”

John T. Vucurevich Foundation is hosting a free webinar Monday on How To (Not) Get Rich Quick: Why Child Care Is Too Expensive And Not Expensive Enough In Rapid City.

