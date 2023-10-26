Cold, wintry weather in the forecast!

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:49 AM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Freezing drizzle is causing dangerous driving conditions this morning around Rapid City and adjacent plains. Black ice has resulted in auto accidents. Slow down! A Winter Weather Advisory in in effect this morning due to the freezing drizzle.

A band of snow will advance east and southeast across the area this afternoon and evening. Several inches of snow will fall along and north of I-90 by tonight.

Cold air remains in place through the weekend. There may be some additional snow showers in southwest South Dakota on Saturday.

Milder air returns next week.

