Another great tourism season for Western South Dakota

Black Hills and Badlands tourism still alive and well.
By Kristin Kite
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It has been another great year for tourism in the Black Hills. Visitors spent $1.1 billion in the Black Hills and Badlands from January to August this year.

The president of the Black Hills and Badlands Tourism Association, Michelle Thomson said she sees the same positive trends for the 2024 fiscal year.

“We conduct peak campaigns that focus on the summer. We do shoulder campaigns and focus on the fall, the winter, and the spring. And we’re also involved in a new rally marketing cooperative, so were are also promoting to encourage motorcycle touring in the Black Hills and Badlands region, and for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rallies,” Thomson said.

The Black Hills & Badlands regional tourism industry supported more than 20,000 jobs in 2022.

“They bring together both big business and small business and share opportunities and information and things like the important tourism dates and presentations like this on the department of transportation projects that could impact travel,” said Black Hills Energy community affairs manager, Lynn Kendall.

