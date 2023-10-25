Wars across the ocean could make it harder for people to get gun ammunition in the U.S.

People buying ammunition could see a shortage of some calibers.
By Madison Newman
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With hunting season already upon us, those buying ammunition might see an increase in prices, or even a shortage of ammunition for some calibers.

During the height of the pandemic, the U.S. saw supply chain shortages that impacted the production of gun ammunition. Now, due to the wars in Ukraine and Israel, the U.S. could see a shortage again.

“One thing that we know is happening, is a lot of the manufacturers are rerouting their supply of ammunition to NATO efforts, both in Ukraine and Palestine, Israel. Part of those aid packages that are being sent there are ammunition. So that’s less supply for the US, and so we know that if they’re taking away that manufacturing capacity here in the US, it’s going somewhere else, there’s just no ammo to be bought,” said Nathan Boos, CEO of SouthernDefence.com

Some local gun shops have already seen a shortage of certain calibers, but are hoping they have enough supply to last.

“Certain calibers there’s been kind of a run on sales on .223′s and they seem to be in short supply. Were not sure where that might go, that could go across the board, or maybe not,” said Mark Blote, assistant manager of First Stop Gun and Coin.

According to Boos, there is no definite timeline for how long this could last, but he said he would not be surprised to see the shortage stretch for at least 12 months.

