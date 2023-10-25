SDDOT is already prepared for possibility of snow

Although it is still fall, we are expecting winter weather and temperatures sooner rather than later.
By Juliana Alford
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 12:15 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With the possibility of snow later this week, the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) is watching conditions to make sure they are prepared for any amount of snow we could accumulate.

Preparations for this started as early as the last snowfall last Spring.

This included resupplying materials, working on equipment, and making sure everything is running correctly.

“Our crew here does other tasks than plowing snow. So, right now were out mowing and mowing is a big part of our operation because we want to get the grass down low, so it doesn’t trap the snow which can cause and create drifts across our highways,” said Mike Carlson, SDDOT Rapid City area engineer.

Carlson said if you do need to travel in hazardous conditions to make sure your lights are on in your car, and you are as visible as possible.

He also stated if you see somebody on the side of the road to move over, or slow down at least 20 mph under the speed limit.

For more information on the SDDOT, you can click here.

To help name a snowplow, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The trains would use existing railways.
Amtrak could be rolling its way through the Black Hills
Bus carrying Stevens High School football team crashes on the interstate
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Monument was filled with the sound of music this afternoon as students from across the state...
The Monument fills with the sound of music as Rapid City hosts the All-State chorus and orchestra concert
Murder suspects pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder
Gunn murder suspects plead not guilty during arraingment

Latest News

Mount Rushmore with snow on Washington's coat and head under a blue sky.
Mount Rushmore winter hours of operation begin November 1
10 PM KOTA Territory News - Saturday
Volunteers restore old bicycles to inspire a new generation of young riders
Flandreau Hope Squad advisers Chelsea Greenfield (left) and Kari Lena-Helling with Hope Squad...
‘Hope Squads’ empower students to tackle suicide prevention
Halloween is a great time to do spooky things, eat lots of candy and have fun. But safety...
Trick or treat safely this Halloween