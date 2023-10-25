SDDOT is already prepared for possibility of snow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With the possibility of snow later this week, the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) is watching conditions to make sure they are prepared for any amount of snow we could accumulate.

Preparations for this started as early as the last snowfall last Spring.

This included resupplying materials, working on equipment, and making sure everything is running correctly.

“Our crew here does other tasks than plowing snow. So, right now were out mowing and mowing is a big part of our operation because we want to get the grass down low, so it doesn’t trap the snow which can cause and create drifts across our highways,” said Mike Carlson, SDDOT Rapid City area engineer.

Carlson said if you do need to travel in hazardous conditions to make sure your lights are on in your car, and you are as visible as possible.

He also stated if you see somebody on the side of the road to move over, or slow down at least 20 mph under the speed limit.

