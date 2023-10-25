Rapid City preps snow plows for upcoming snowfall

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The season’s first snowfall is forecasted for later this week, and the Rapid City Public Works Department is preparing its snow plows for the storm.

The Street Department prepares for winter storms practically year-round. They usually lay salt-solution on roads before storms to prevent ice from building up. Once the weather hits... they attack the main streets first to allow traffic to flow. But street department workers heavily emphasize making sure their plows are ready to run and up to the task.

”The days leading up to any storm event the crews are basically making sure the engines are tuned up,” said Rapid City communication coordinator Darrell Shoemaker.

“Making sure the de-icer and the other equipment, the salt compound all the materials are ready to go. Their main thing is that they know that they are serving a big need for the community. They know that, they take their job very seriously. Their families are here, their friends are here, their co-workers are here.”

Shoemaker also said with this week’s storm in particular the city will not need to salt the roads as the ground will be too warm for it to be effective. He added that school routes will be the street department’s first priority.

