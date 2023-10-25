Man sentenced after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute

Francis Little Jr., 44, was sentenced after a plea deal that dismissed a distribution resulting in death charge.
By Madison Newman
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A man was sentenced in federal court today.

44-year-old Francis Little Jr. pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute controlled drug or substance back in August.

In exchange for his guilty plea, the government dismissed Little’s charge of distribution resulting in death.

Little was sentenced to 6 and a half years in federal prison.

The factual basis statement in the case says fentanyl Little distributed ultimately led to the death of a 16 year old boy in December of 2020 in Porcupine.

Judge Karen Scheier suggested Little take this as a “wake up call,” saying Little should stay away from any drugs and alcohol in the future.

