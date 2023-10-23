Rep. Dusty Johnson offers advice to colleagues on House speakership

South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson says Republicans should use this time to think about their next choice.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It was a week of gridlock in the House of Representatives after a third vote to elect Jim Jordan Speaker of the House failed.

The struggle to elect a new speaker has been ongoing for a few weeks. It started with a successful vote to oust Kevin McCarthy from the seat and has led to infighting within the Republican Party.

After the third vote to elect Jim Jordan as speaker failed, he is no longer being considered for the position, and House Republicans are expected to meet Monday to discuss new options. South Dakota Representative Dusty Johnson says Republicans should use this time to think about their next choice.

“We need to give people some time to think about what could they offer the house and our country. We want to make sure we got somebody who I think is mission-driven, somebody who wants to do something rather than someone who wants to be something, and it’s gonna take a little time for that person to materialize,” said Representative Johnson.

With potential candidates expected to be revealed on Monday, this process could take anywhere from another week to months.

