Fans to decide which toy is inducted to the National Toy Hall of Fame

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The public has been given an opportunity to pick from five toys, that for several years have made it to the finalist spot for the Toy Hall of Fame in Rochester, NY, without being inducted.

The Strong National Museum of Play officials are turning the ballot over to the public for the 25th anniversary of the Toy Hall of Fame.

The toys that are facing off are the pogo stick, the candy PEZ dispenser, My Little Pony, The Fisher-Price Corn Popper, and Transformers.

Fans can vote once a day through Oct. 24. The link to pick your favorite can be found here.

Here is a KOTA Territory Poll on the toy you chose for the top spot for the National Toy Hall of Fame.

