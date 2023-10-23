Cutest pets of the week: Hula and Zoe

Hula and Zoe were voted this week's cutest pet of the week.
By Juliana Alford
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This week’s cutest pets of the week are Hula and Zoe. Hula is a one-year-old yorkipoo, and Zoe is a four-year-old petite golden doodle. Their fun fact is they are best friends, and the owner stated that Hula has a fun personality and loves everyone, she also thinks she’s a big dog, not her actual size which is two pounds.

To submit your cutest furry friend for the cutest pet of the week, include the name of your pet, what kind of animal, the age, and a fun fact.

Furry friends aren’t limited to just cats and dogs, we want to see them all.

To submit your animal for the cutest pet of the week, click here.

