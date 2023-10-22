Peaceful walk for justice for a man killed in a hit-and-run

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The community came together Saturday, Oct. 21, for a walk and prayer vigil to seek justice for Terrence Little Thunder, who lost his life in a hit-and-run at the corner of Haines and College Avenue.

Last month, on a Wednesday night, Terrence Little Thunder was riding a motorcycle when he was struck by a motor vehicle. The vehicle fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.

a portrait of Terrance Little Thunder (KOTA/KEVN)

Saturday’s walk and prayer vigil stood as a symbolic moment for the community to unite in mourning the loss of Little Thunder and to demand justice.

“Of course, we’re angry. You know, we want to be mean, but we’re not like that. Terry was not like that. Terry was not a person to seek revenge. You know what, Terry? If he was here, he would probably forgive the people if they came forward and said, ‘I ran into you.’ Terry had a good heart; he would have forgiven these people who hit into him and left him. He would honestly pray for them,” said Terrence Little Thunder’s sister Fancee Hollowhorn.

In their pursuit of justice, the community and family of Little Thunder are offering a $20,000 reward to anyone who can provide more information about that night.

“What made them think they could hit into a human being and leave? These people need to be brought to justice,” said Hollowhorn.

Family members of Little Thunder are determined to continue their fight until justice is achieved.

