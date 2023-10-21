South Dakota Mines partners with Be The Match to help find donor for local man

Students and faculty at South Dakota Mines, in partnership with Be the Match, are doing their part in finding one local citizen a blood cell donor.
By Adrian Carbajal
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This year there will be an estimated 1.9 million new cancer cases and 609 thousand cancer-related deaths... that is four new cases and one death every minute. Students and faculty at South Dakota Mines, in partnership with Be the Match, are doing their part in finding one local citizen a blood cell donor.

Jason Perkins is a retired Air Force and Marine Corps veteran who was diagnosed with a blood cancer. He is urgently searching for a blood stem cell transplant. South Dakota Mines students and faculty decided to volunteer to sign possible donors up because they felt the impact in one way or another.

“My best friend who was like my sister was diagnosed with leukemia which we didn’t know much about other than of course it’s the big C, and it was very scary,” said School of Mines lecturer and volunteer Tristin Lehmann. “Unfortunately, she did not find a match and she did not win her battle with cancer. But it didn’t stop us from making sure we registered a bunch of people.”

Be The Match provides patients access to more than 41 million donors around the world who stand ready to be life-saving marrow or blood stem cell donors. And the process of becoming a donor is quite simple.

“So today we’re collecting their information,” said student volunteer Gray Davis.

“Their ethnicity, age, any previous any medical conditions so we can collect data on them to see if they can be a potential match. Also, it was just a really simple process. It’s just a cheek swab. So it wasn’t too invasive or take up too much time.”

Saturday, Be the Match will once again partner with the School of Mines at their noon football game. If you are interested in being a possible donor their booth will be right on the inside of the gates signing up more possible donors. For more information on Be the Match or Jason Perkins please click here.

