Paws up for this weekends pup-crawl

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The KOTA Territory weather team forecasts a nice fall Saturday in Rapid City. Perfect weather for the Make a Dog’s Day Pup Crawl. The pup crawl is a pub crawl spin-off.

You and your furry companion start at any five pet-friendly businesses and stamp a card at each spot. Once you get all five stamps you take your dog to Courtesy Subaru for a chance to win the grand prize and run off the puppy energy. The Humane Society of the Black Hills will have obstacles and puppy yoga at the Courtesy Subaru, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Get your pup’s best outfit on or bring their favorite toy for a picture. Picture Perfect Portraits will calm your dog down for just a couple of seconds to get their picture-perfect done. The craft has come with hours of practice, says Kristi Foreman, owner of Picture Perfect Portraits.

Check out this interview with Foreman, she shares her techniques to get the perfect pet picture.

The pup crawl starts at 12 p.m. and wraps up at 4 p.m. on Oct. 21. The five participating pet-friendly businesses are Roam’n Around, Woodland Republic Brewing and Blending, Alternative Fuel Coffee House, Armadillos Ice Cream Shoppe, and Lost Cabin Beer Company.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.