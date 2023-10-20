Nice, but not as warm for the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Temperatures will not be as warm to begin the weekend with highs ranging from the 50s to the 60s. Skies will be mostly sunny for much of the day, but a few clouds could move in later into the afternoon hours.

Sunday will start off with a few clouds in place, but skies clear up and it becomes sunny through the late morning and middle of the day. It will be a bit warmer with temperatures in the 60s and 70s across the area.

Enjoy the warmth this weekend, because cooler air arrives next week. While temperatures will be cooler, highs in the 50s are right around average for this time of year. It will be mostly cloudy early next week. A few showers will be possible Monday, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. It could get a bit breezy, too.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the 40s and 50s for much of the area. It looks to remain dry both day with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Cooler air moves in Thursday and Friday with highs in the 30s and 40s. A few showers are possible Friday and could carry into Saturday. Temperatures next weekend are forecast to be in the 30s and 40s as well.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.