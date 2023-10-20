A Maryland circuit court judge was fatally shot in the driveway of his home, police say

By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — A Maryland circuit court judge was fatally shot in the driveway of his home, police said.

Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson, 52, was found with apparent gunshot wounds around 8 p.m. Thursday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Wilkinson was taken from the home in Hagerstown to Meritus Medical Center, where he died of his injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the fatal shooting.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

