In the Kitchen with Eric Gardner - Chicken Provencal

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Talk about a winning recipe! Provencal cooking refers Provence, France and the most common ingredients used in that region’s cuisine. in this province, we’re talking big, bold, spirited Mediterranean flavors - if that’s what you like, you’ll love this dish!

First, in a tablespoon of olive oil, brown 2 or 3 boneless, skinless chicken breasts that have been seasoned with salt and pepper until browned. This will take 4 to 6 minutes per side. When done, remove the breasts and keep warm.

To the drippings, add a small, diced onion and 4 cloves of minced garlic. Cook until tender than add in a half cup of red wine. Cook until wine is mostly evaporated then add a can of crushed tomatoes with their juice. Then add a tablespoon of Italian seasoning and a third cup of kalamata olives, sliced. Then add a half tin of anchovies. Stir to combine, then return chicken breasts to pan; cover and simmer 10 to 15 minutes until flavors meld together.

