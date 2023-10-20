Going once, going twice, sold to the highest bidder

Hundreds of supplies and equipment will be available for participants to bid on.
Hundreds of supplies and equipment will be available for participants to bid on.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After three years the Construction Industry Center’s Surplus Live Auction is back.

The rising cost and limited supply of building materials might lead some to shy away from a new build or home improvement project.

The surplus auction gives you the chance to get supplies without breaking the bank.

There are hundreds of construction materials and equipment, like tiles, wood, and power tools for first-time or experienced DIYers.

“This would be a great place to start. Most of the stuff is fairly affordable and if you already have an idea in mind on what you want to work on, sometimes you can find some really great deals on things that you didn’t think you were going to add to your project,” said Julie Red Leaf with the Construction Industry Center.

The auction is on Saturday, Oct. 21. Doors open at 8 a.m. The auction starts at 9 a.m. at the Central States Fairgrounds Soule’ Building.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Best Buy announced all DVD sales will come to a stop by the end of the 2023 holiday season.
DVDs will soon be a thing of the past
Railroad tracks on 5th Street will be updated in November.
Area of 5th Street will be closed to through traffic November 6
Mr. Liquor is building a new store on the Highway 16 Bypass (Catron Boulevard), near the Walmart.
South Rapid City continues to grow
House explosion in Humboldt
UPDATE: One dead after home explosion in Humboldt
This is what the section of Hideaway Hills looks like today.
Sections of Hideaway Hills still condemned three years later

Latest News

Rodrigo's haunting and beautiful guitar concerto to be featured Saturday.
The Black Hills Symphony’s first concert of their 90th season to feature a classical guitarist
The flavors are big and bold in this chicken dish!
In the Kitchen with Eric Gardner - Chicken Provencal
The flavors are big and bold in this chicken dish!
In the Kitchen with Eric Gardner - Chicken Provencal
Ashley Vesley, the organizer of Make a Dog's Day Pup Crawl.
Paws up for this weekends pup-crawl