Going once, going twice, sold to the highest bidder

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After three years the Construction Industry Center’s Surplus Live Auction is back.

The rising cost and limited supply of building materials might lead some to shy away from a new build or home improvement project.

The surplus auction gives you the chance to get supplies without breaking the bank.

There are hundreds of construction materials and equipment, like tiles, wood, and power tools for first-time or experienced DIYers.

“This would be a great place to start. Most of the stuff is fairly affordable and if you already have an idea in mind on what you want to work on, sometimes you can find some really great deals on things that you didn’t think you were going to add to your project,” said Julie Red Leaf with the Construction Industry Center.

The auction is on Saturday, Oct. 21. Doors open at 8 a.m. The auction starts at 9 a.m. at the Central States Fairgrounds Soule’ Building.

