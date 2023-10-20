Clients of the Hope Center worry about what’s next after the doors are locked

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Monday, we told you that the Hope Center will be closing their doors in December after 12 years of serving Rapid City’s homeless community. While the board of directors at the center are working on what the next steps might be, those who frequently visit are worrying about where they will go once the doors are locked.

For those without a place to lay their head, putting an address on a job application seems out of reach. That’s where the Hope Center stepped in. For those who used the services, it became much more.

“I come for a place to go, and also people to talk to. Also, good coffee and they also have microwaves and everything, and at the Trinity church they pass out food and everything. I see a lot of the crowd from Trinity church come here to the Hope center,” said Hope Center visitor Christian Clark.

For some, it’s one of the only places they can get clean laundry and some mail.

“It’s been an appropriate place for the homeless, and for the non-homeless people that come here, that get mail and laundry and donations of clothing, and sometimes the food donations that we get. It’s going to be a downfall when that closes up,” Hope Center visitor Sarah Littlecloud said.

And while people wait to hear about the possibility of a new place.

“A lot of these things that are going on, you know, its very hard for us. We look for a place to be aho mitakeya oyasin,” Hope Center visitor Tyrone Big Crow said.

They also think some local programs could be more helpful.

“From the closure of this hope center, I want to say to all these programs, these native programs that are happening in rapid city, the Oyate, the native collective, the Oaye Luta Okolakiciye over there by K-Mart, they should all chip in and find a temporary shelter for these homeless. For these people that need a place to go when it’s getting cold. We fight for our people, we stand up for our people,” continued Big Crow.

The Hope Center closing doesn’t only affect the homeless.

“If they took this place away, you’re going to see more struggle, and it’s going to hurt a lot of us natives, the homeless, a lot of Christians come here too though,” said a Hope Center visitor.

The Hope Center is more than just a building to those who spend time there.

“That why it’s called the Hope Center, everybody always comes over there because you know it helps out,” a Hope Center visitor said.

