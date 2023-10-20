The Black Hills Symphony’s first concert of their 90th season to feature a classical guitarist

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The beautiful and haunting sounds of Rodrigo’s Guitar Concerto will fill the concert hall at Rapid City’s Performing Arts Center this weekend. Headlining the Black Hills Symphony Orchestra’s first concert of their 90th season is guitarist Masakazu Ito. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado today, where he is the music director at the Colorado School of Mines, Mr. Ito began his professional career in Japan, and has since travelled the world, performing music for solo guitar and concertos.

Also on the program will be Dvorak’s New World Symphony (Symphony Number 9 in E Minor).

Tickets are available at performingartsrc.org.

The concert is Saturday, October 21st at 7:30pm.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Best Buy announced all DVD sales will come to a stop by the end of the 2023 holiday season.
DVDs will soon be a thing of the past
Railroad tracks on 5th Street will be updated in November.
Area of 5th Street will be closed to through traffic November 6
Mr. Liquor is building a new store on the Highway 16 Bypass (Catron Boulevard), near the Walmart.
South Rapid City continues to grow
House explosion in Humboldt
UPDATE: One dead after home explosion in Humboldt
This is what the section of Hideaway Hills looks like today.
Sections of Hideaway Hills still condemned three years later

Latest News

The flavors are big and bold in this chicken dish!
In the Kitchen with Eric Gardner - Chicken Provencal
The flavors are big and bold in this chicken dish!
In the Kitchen with Eric Gardner - Chicken Provencal
Ashley Vesley, the organizer of Make a Dog's Day Pup Crawl.
Paws up for this weekends pup-crawl
Mobile home parks like this are impacted by the city ordinance.
Mobile Home ordinance sparks debate at Rapid City Council