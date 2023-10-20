The Black Hills Symphony’s first concert of their 90th season to feature a classical guitarist

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The beautiful and haunting sounds of Rodrigo’s Guitar Concerto will fill the concert hall at Rapid City’s Performing Arts Center this weekend. Headlining the Black Hills Symphony Orchestra’s first concert of their 90th season is guitarist Masakazu Ito. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado today, where he is the music director at the Colorado School of Mines, Mr. Ito began his professional career in Japan, and has since travelled the world, performing music for solo guitar and concertos.

Also on the program will be Dvorak’s New World Symphony (Symphony Number 9 in E Minor).

Tickets are available at performingartsrc.org.

The concert is Saturday, October 21st at 7:30pm.

