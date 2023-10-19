Very warm 70s as we close the week.

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Much warmer weather will return to end the week. Today and Friday will be in the 60s and 70s for much of the area. A few spots may flirt with 80°. It will remain breezy as wind gusts to 35 miles per hour are possible both days.

The weekend will be mild with temperatures in the 60s. Some spots near 70° Sunday. Mostly sunny skies are expected both days.

Changes are on the way next week with cooler air and some moisture moving in. Monday will remain mild with highs in the 50s and 60s. Temperatures will fall into the 40s and 50s Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies.

Wednesday will be in the 40s for many, with a few spots possibly in the 30s. Showers will be possible through the day. By Thursday, rain and snow showers are possible. Highs will fall into the 30s for much of the area. It will remain cool Friday with highs staying in the 30s, too.

It is far too early to know any specifics about what we are expecting next week, but just know it will be much cooler with snow showers possible.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State minimum wage to increase Jan. 1
Mr. Liquor is building a new store on the Highway 16 Bypass (Catron Boulevard), near the Walmart.
South Rapid City continues to grow
Best Buy announced all DVD sales will come to a stop by the end of the 2023 holiday season.
DVDs will soon be a thing of the past
2 toddlers, 1 child die after house fire
Father suspected of setting house fire that killed his 3 children faces murder charges
House explosion in Humboldt
UPDATE: One dead after home explosion in Humboldt

Latest News

Warmer, but still breezy to end the week
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Windy and cooler today.
Windy and cooler for Wednesday
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Unseasonably warm today, and becoming windy.