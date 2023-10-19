UPDATE: Prescribed burn planned near Pringle, SD postponed

CUSTER, S.D. (KOTA) - UPDATE: The Hell Canyon Ranger District on the Black Hills National Forest has decided to postpone the Witch Prescribed Burn that was scheduled to start today. After careful evaluation of weather patterns and fuel moisture, fire management personnel determined conditions did not meet the required criteria outlined in the prescribed fire burn plan.

Original story: The Hell Canyon Ranger District, located in the Black Hills National Forest, plans to carry out the Witch prescribed fire project on October 20 and 21, 2023, weather permitting. This burn aims to improve wildlife habitat and reduce fuel loads in the area.

The Witch Project site is situated about 3 miles southwest of Pringle, SD. To ensure safety, we request forest visitors and hunters to avoid this area during the planned burn. Smoke may be visible throughout the day and may linger for several days after the burn. Firefighters will be present during the day of ignition and will periodically patrol the burn area for a few days afterward. Please do not call 911 regarding the smoke from this burn.

This project has been funded by grants from the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and the National Wild Turkey Federation. The project objectives include enhancing forage for big game wildlife, restoring open forest conditions dominated by ponderosa pine, and reducing fuel loading. Removal of encroaching trees from meadows helps maintain the native plants in these areas and provides forage for wildlife.

“These prescribed fire projects are designed to mimic the natural fire return interval and restore natural fire intensities,” said Todd Hoover, Hell Canyon Fire Management Officer, Black Hills National Forest. “Reducing fuel loading will decrease future wildland fire intensity and severity, lowering the risk of negative impacts to ecosystems, cultural resources, and communities that can result from uncharacteristically severe wildfires.”

Prescribed fire specialists carefully evaluate current and forecasted environmental conditions against the 21 different elements in the burn plan before deciding to set a fire. The burn plan includes specific details such as goals and objectives, prescription (weather and fire behavior), Holding plans, and Contingency planning. Only when all the conditions meet the criteria described in the burn plan, a prescribed burn will be initiated.

For more information on the Black Hills National Forest, visit the Forest Service.

