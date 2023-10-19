Trade that carving knife in for a paintbrush this Halloween

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - ‘Tis the season for sugar, spice, and everything pumpkin. This Halloween kids won’t fight over the best candy, instead, they’ll compete for the best-painted pumpkin.

Carving pumpkins is a tradition for Halloween but why not trade the knife for a paintbrush?

The first annual Spooky Stories pumpkin painting contest at the Rapid City Public Library can help you get into the spooky spirit and bring out your artistic side.

The rules are simple, paint a pumpkin inspired by your favorite scary story.

So, if they have a favorite Halloween children’s book, they can do that. If they have a favorite classical horror novel, they can do that as well. If there’s a scary show or Halloween show on right now, that they really enjoy or something we have at the library, they can do something that invokes that as well, said Ally Quinn, events coordinator for the Rapid City Public Library. “So, really it’s open to interpretation for anything that is spooky, scary, Halloween-themed.”

Pumpkins can be dropped off at the library until Oct. 29, just ask for a submission form.

On Halloween, you can vote for your favorite pumpkin on Facebook.

If your child is having a hard time finding inspiration, the Rapid City Public Library is hosting an open art session on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 2-4 p.m.

All you need is to bring a pumpkin and members of the library will have all the supplies needed to bring the vision to life.

The Rapid City Public Library is located at 610 Quincy St.

