More affordable housing projects coming to Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Access to affordable housing has been an issue that we have covered a few times recently. The Black Hills Community Foundation is hoping to find a solution.

On Wednesday, Liz Hamburg with the Black Hills Community Foundation spoke in detail about the Strategic Housing Trust Fund. A fund that offers low-interest loans to developers so they can build below-market-rate housing.

“We’ve raised about $15 million total we have about $11 million committed. We’d love to hit the $20 million mark and keep those dollars revolving and this will be a perpetual resource for housing in the Black Hills. In addition to Rapid City we’re working to develop similar housing trust funds for the communities out in the rest of our territory in the Black Hills,” said Hamburg.

These loans are funded by organizations like Elevate Rapid City, the Bush Foundation, and Dream Design International.

A spokesperson for Dream Design International says addressing affordable housing in Rapid City takes more than one company.

“Ya know building a better Rapid City does not happen by one company dreaming or two companies dreaming, no this is a community effort. Also elected officials and city offices, so its a community effort so we want to be there for them and do our best in making this happen,” said Kumar Veluswamy, the Director of Construction Facilities for Dream Design International.

Lloyd Companies is currently building Spring’s Edge which includes income-based apartments. Their spokesperson says tools like the Strategic Housing Trust Fund allow them to start more affordable housing projects in the area.

“I think we’ve seen a great need for affordable housing in Pennington County and Rapid City and we’ll likely be applying for projects with the state in the future for this area to try and help as best we can,” said Kellen Erpenbach, a financial analyst with Lloyd Companies.

For those looking at projects funded by the strategic housing trust fund, the Radiant Apartments just opened in Rapid City, and Spring’s Edge apartments are expected to open soon.

