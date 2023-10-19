KOTA Cares: Sturgis Kiwanis Food Pantry needs donations

STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - More than 72,000 South Dakotans are affected by food insecurity according to Feeding South Dakota.

Food pantries play a critical role in helping address these issues in communities.

On this week’s KOTA Cares, we see how the Sturgis Kiwanis Food Pantry is serving people in need.

For more than seven years the Sturgis Kiwanis Food Pantry has provided food to Meade County residents at no cost.

A rise in clients and a decline in donations has the nonprofit struggling to keep food on the shelves.

“Last month we had 227 families come in to get food for their needs, said Gordon Kotab, volunteer and board chairman for the Sturgis Kiwanis Food Pantry. “We depend on donations from the community and in the last two years our donations have been less than our expenses. So, we are in need of some assistance.”

Families needing food must register at the Hillsview High-rise. People can visit the food pantry once a month.

Qualification is based on income and need.

The number of families utilizing the pantry is rising, giving nearly 4,500 pounds of food in one month.

Members of the nonprofit are looking towards their annual food drive to help bring in donations and keep their doors open.

On Saturday, October 28 people can drop off food or monetary donations at several locations across Sturgis.

“At the elementary school, at Lynn’s Dakota Mart, at Grocery Mart, and here at the Food Pantry 801 6th Street in Sturgis, between the hours of 9 and 12. So we appreciate it you could drop off some food to us if you could drop off a donation so we can purchase food,” added Kotab on where you can go to drop off donations.

The grocery stores will also have bags of food ready to purchase. Those bags will be donated to the Sturgis Kiwanis Food Pantry.

Donations to the Sturgis Kiwanis Food Pantry can be dropped off at 801 6th St. on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 to 11:45 a.m.

Donations can also be mailed to P.O. Box 4136, Sturgis, SD 57785.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.