Area of 5th Street will be closed to through traffic November 6

The construction aims to make trains and cars safer.
By Madison Newman
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 2:20 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Starting early November, 5th Street will be closed to all through traffic, due to updates being done to the railroad crossing.

The anticipated time frame for this closure is about two weeks, starting Nov. 6, and is scheduled to be finished on Nov. 20. All four railroad tracks will be updated, and when those upgrades are finished, the city will come back in and fix the asphalt in the area to make driving smoother.

”Rapid City, Pierre, and Eastern Railroad is going to close the 5th Street crossing, so they can replace the crossing structures and make it a much smoother transition for the traveling public,” said Shannon Truax, public works executive coordinator for the city of Rapid City.

Truax said that the city has been working with the Rapid Transit System, and says the construction should not impact the transit system routes.

