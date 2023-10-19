Another warm and breezy day on tap Friday

By David Stradling
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Skies are clear overnight and it will remain warm, compared to normal. Our low temperatures in Rapid City will be in the mid 50s, which is right around where the average high sits this time of year. Locations around the Black Hills will keep temperatures in the 50s overnight, while others fall into the 40s.

Friday will be breezy with gusts ranging from 30 to 40 mph at times. It will be sunny once again and pretty warm. Highs will be in the 70s for everyone, with a few spots reaching 80° on the plains.

The weekend is going to be mostly sunny and mild. Temperatures will not be as warm, but we are expecting highs in the 60s Saturday and 60s to 70s by Sunday.

Cooler air arrives next week with Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday having high temperatures in the 50s for many. Skies will range from partly cloudy to mostly cloudy depending on the day. By the end of the week, highs will fall into the 30s and 40s for many.

The cooler air does look to arrive a little later compared to what was expected yesterday. As for the moisture, the confidence remains very low as the latest data is all over the place, either keeping things dry, or bringing in a little moisture. Keep checking back for any changes as we get closer.

