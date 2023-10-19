AAA reminder to move over as National ‘Move Over’ Day approaches

Vital laws reveal nighttime risks, AAA urging caution ahead of National 'Move Over' Day.
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Across all 50 states, there are laws in place to help protect drivers and motorists experiencing mechanical troubles.

These move-over laws not only apply to people experiencing troubles with their vehicles but also to law enforcement, highway maintenance workers, emergency response, and tow truck drivers as well. As National ‘Move Over’ Day rapidly approaches this weekend, a study done by the AAA Foundation showed that over five years, from 2017 to 2021, about 2,000 people were killed in roadside crashes, and out of that number, nearly three-fourths of those deaths occurred during the night.

With the winter months making it harder to see earlier during the day, it’s important to be aware of your surroundings, especially at night.

“It’s even more important for drivers to be aware of anything on the side of the road. They need to slow down, especially be aware of the situation, and move over and protect those people’s lives,” explained Shawn Steward, spokesman for AAA Foundation South Dakota.

The law is intended for first responders to be able to provide emergency services to those in need without risk to them or the people they are trying to help.

According to South Dakota codified law, violating this would result in a Class 2 misdemeanor with a fine of $270.00 and/or 30 days in jail. If a crash happens due to failure to move over, then it would result in a Class 1 misdemeanor.

