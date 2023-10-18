Windy and cooler today.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Wind Advisory is in effect until 3pm today over the western South Dakota plains. Gust winds to 55 miles per hour are likely at times, resulting in hazardous crosswind travel.

Temperatures will be cooler today, but warmer temperatures return Thursday and Friday, with 70s back in the forecast.

This weekend will be mild with highs in the upper 60s, then expect some changes next week as cooler and potentially wetter weather returns, especially midweek on.

