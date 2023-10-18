WAVI members honor first responders

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Working Against Violence, Incorporated members took the time Tuesday to recognize first responders with sweet treats.

This is an annual appreciation day that started in 2007 and continues to this day.

Members of WAVI dedicated their time to cooking treats to deliver to first responders. They passed out 31 trays of treats, along with 10 bark-cuterie boards for the furry first responders.

WAVI staff has worked with the sheriff’s office domestic violence unit since 2006, and this is just one of the ways their collaboration is celebrated.

”We have goodies that are here in the conference room, and then we also have trays we delivered today to all the shifts for patrol, as well as our fire stations, to the jail, to dispatch, to the courthouse, so we have a lot of places that we’ve delivered trays today,” said Ruth Torala, WAVI case manager.

When WAVI staff were not passing out trays, they were at the Public Safety Building giving first responders an opportunity to stop by.

