US receiving dozens of UFO reports a month

WARNING: BLEEPED PROFANITY - Defense Department video shows a previous encounter of unexplained aerial phenomena. DEFENSE DEPT, NAVAIR, CNN
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The number of reports of UFOs to the U.S. government is increasing.

Dozens of reports have been received each month, and thousands more are expected in the near future, according to the director of the office established to investigate the incidents.

The majority of the reports turned out to be balloons or drones, but some require further investigation and might even be objects used to spy on the U.S.

One reason for the increase in reports is the Federal Aviation Administration starting to provide information to The Pentagon.

The Pentagon is preparing two new portals for submissions: One for historical sightings from current or former government employees and contractors and a second for public submissions of new reports.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State minimum wage to increase Jan. 1
Best Buy announced all DVD sales will come to a stop by the end of the 2023 holiday season.
DVDs will soon be a thing of the past
2 toddlers, 1 child die after house fire
Grandfather of 3 children killed in house fire says victims’ father is in custody
Female Correction Facility prints.
Rapid City is soon to be home to the second South Dakota women’s prison
Hope Center, aiding Rapid City's homeless for 12 years, will close its doors due to...
After 12 years of serving the Rapid City community, the Hope Center will close its doors

Latest News

Body cam video shows officers discussing their next moves as they suddenly see the suspect jump...
GRAPHIC: Robbery suspect makes massive jump off building in attempt to escape officers, police say
Iraqis hold a mass rally supporting the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on Friday, Oct. 13,...
Troops hurt after three drones attack US bases in Iraq as tensions flare after Gaza hospital strike
The Good Side: Tips from Dead People
The Good Side: Tips from Dead People
The Good Side: Tips from Dead People
In this photo provided by the Innocence Project of Florida, Leonard Allen Cure poses from the...
Georgia sheriff releases body camera video of traffic stop in which deputy killed exonerated man