Stevens High School receives homeland security grant for classroom safety

By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Homeland Security is providing funds to various schools across the state, including one here in Rapid City.

Tuesday night, the RCAS board authorized the approval of a federal grant with the South Dakota Department of Public Safety Office of Homeland Security for the 2023-2024 school year that would provide $60,000 to Stevens High School for security purposes in order to upgrade the school’s classroom door locks.

The performance-end date for the grant is December 31, 2024.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State minimum wage to increase Jan. 1
Albany Farms in Belle Fourche.
More than 250 more jobs will be available in Belle Fourche because of Albany Farms
Female Correction Facility prints.
Rapid City is soon to be home to the second South Dakota women’s prison
Nevaeh Braveheart's family and friends gather for her first anniversary.
Family seeks justice for hit-and-run victim
Hope Center, aiding Rapid City's homeless for 12 years, will close its doors due to...
After 12 years of serving the Rapid City community, the Hope Center will close its doors

Latest News

Fossils at the Black Hills Institute of Geological Research in Hill City.
Black Hills Institute expands Hill City museum
Nanette Allen has dedicated an hour of her time every other month to make sure her town has...
Gillette woman nominated for the National Blood Donation Hall of Fame
RCAS Board greenlights culturally inclusive counseling for middle school students.
Oaye Luta Okolakiciye partners with RCAS for counseling initiative
WAVI members honor first responders