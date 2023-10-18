South Dakota Mines hosts Innovation Expo

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Mines held its Innovation Expo Tuesday, aimed at helping startup companies throughout the state.

The focus of Tuesday’s Innovation Expo is to connect business startups with experts and investors. The event included guest speakers for the start ups to mingle with as well as panelists for advice.

“We work with entrepreneurs kinda throughout the state and also investors that look to invest and kinda scalable startup companies,” said event organizer Tom Eitreim.

“It’s really shark tank localized without the drama. So this is really our annual event to bring all those people together and also get a lot of the students and faculty involved to just kind of listen to some subject matter experts, try to learn, but also network,” Eitreim explained.

While organizers were happy about the event turnout, organization attendees stressed the importance to South Dakota Mines students.

“This is a great opportunity for South Dakota Mines students in that they’re gonna be able to come and see showcases of things that are going on around them, and maybe get a chance to get involved with things that are going on, said Omnitech Inc. representative Jacob West. “But also have a chance to come to the table with the things that they’re working on.”

More than 140 people were in attendance, making this the second-highest attended year in its nine-year history.

