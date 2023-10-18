Resolution to reduce homelessness passes the Pennington County Board of Commissioners

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - On Tuesday, a joint resolution to reduce homelessness in Pennington County was presented to the Pennington County Board of Commissioners.

With the Hope Center closing its doors in December, the homeless community will struggle finding places to go that will keep them off the streets. However, according to statements from Rapid City Mayor Jason Salamun and Pennington County Sheriff Brian Mueller, plans to help get homeless off the streets for good are falling into place.

”Homelessness is a very heavy topic with very passionate people on all sides. Today is not the day to debate what services we should or shouldn’t provide, today is a day that our communities come together, Rapid City and Pennington County, with a shared goal and a shared vision of reducing homelessness in Rapid City and Pennington county,” said Mueller.

Mueller says the next step is to start discussions about what partners they can bring to the table, as well as community ideas on what can be done to help reduce the homeless population.

